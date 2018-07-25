Celebrities endorse National Fishing Month 2018

You may have wondered what National Fishing Month is all about, or why every year during July and August, there is so much talk about angling?

Two famous faces who know why fishing is one of the most popular sports and hobbies in the UK are author and TV presenter of River Monsters, Jeremy Wade, and TV presenter and keen angler, Nick Hancock.

Jeremy commented: “The National Fishing Month (NFM) campaign is a great way for people to learn the angling basics and appreciate the outdoors. By introducing newcomers to the sport, you pass on a gift that stays with them throughout their lives.”

Best known for hosting the BBC’s They Think It’s All Over and Room 101, Nick Hancock will be hosting the new-look Fishing Theatre at The Game Fair this summer, where National Fishing Month will be launched.

Nick said: “I am really looking forward to meeting and interviewing some amazing anglers in the new Fishing Theatre and seeing all that this historic event has to offer the country sports community.”

Country-wide events

With over 250 events spread across the UK between 27th July and 2nd September, 2018, scheduled specifically to target the school summer holidays, there are plenty of spaces for families to book, get out on the bank and have a great day out together.

It doesn’t matter what age you start fishing. Children can take part on equal terms with their grandparents. You can fish alone, with friends and family or in an organised group for an hour or two or for a whole day – you have the freedom to choose. Angling is fun, all the family can take part and research shows that fishing can be good for you, providing outdoor exercise activity and mental wellness.

The Angling Trades Association created NFM 26 years ago and financially contributes to the running of the participation initiative. Over the last 26 years, members of the trade association have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of tackle to organisers and coaches to help run the events and supplied loads of ‘goodies’ and prizes to be given away to the people taking part. This year’s headline sponsors include manufacturers Daiwa, Pure Fishing and Leeda, with retailers Fishing Republic, Fosters of Birmingham and Angling Direct providing donations and logistical support.

In support of the participation programmes to get more people fishing, the Environment Agency gives a percentage of the money raised from fishing licences back into programmes like NFM. The Angling Trust supports NFM through its team of Regional Officers and its fishery, club and coaching membership, who all encourage taking part in and supporting local events.

The Professional Anglers’ Association, Game Angling Instructors’ Association and Angling Cymru support angling coaches across the UK and promote NFM by organising and supporting a large number of local events across England and Wales.

Why not enjoy yourself this summer, get outdoors and get healthy? Take part in a National Fishing Month registered event and follow thousands of young people, parents, grandparents and friends who enjoy quality family time together at the waterside over the holiday period. Book your place at an event now at: www.nationalfishingmonth.com.

All children under the age of 16 can now enjoy a free fishing licence to fish in still waters, rivers and streams. Just visit: www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence

National Fishing Month 2018 runs between 27th July and 2nd September.