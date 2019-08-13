A letter from D. McLean – TV Licences

I find it surprising that the BBC can complain about a lack of money when they can afford to pay incredible amounts to a variety of celebrities and personnel. Three ladies have just been given a substantial increase in salary for what? What are their special skills? They seem to be famous for being famous. One gentleman at the top of the money tree is said to be an expert in football and tasting potato crisps, has the world gone mad?

Huge amounts of cash are spent sending presenters, photographers and assorted staff to faraway exotic locations for news items when they could more easily be produced in the studio, talk about jobs for the boys. Yet old age pensioners usually on low or limited pensions often with only a TV for company and entertainment are going to be deprived of this comfort. The head honchos at the BBC should hang their heads in shame!

D. McLean