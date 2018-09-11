Great stag party ideas for the more mature male

There is a lot of preparation and thought that goes into planning a stag do. If you’re the one making arrangements, you want to make it worthwhile and a night that will never be forgotten by the groom. At a basic level, you need to first decide who you are going to invite, then choose a location that is suitable for everyone and then the entertainment.

Of course, you have your typical boozy weekend stag dos with the lads, but if your friend or brother is not your usual stag and they would much rather enjoy something tamer, you’ve got some thinking to do.

We took inspiration from this online hub featuring loads of great stag do ideas and put together some more options for the mature male to help your plan the best weekend for you and the boys.

A day at the races

There is no better time before your wedding to get suited and booted than a day at the races. It beats a trip to the betting shop any day, with a great atmosphere you can get the full VIP treatment with a private box to stand in and cheer your chosen horses to the finishing line.

Not only will this make your celebration stand out from your average run of the mill stag do, you could win some money in the process and you might even get close up and personal with some famous faces. It’s a great way to celebrate with quality entertainment, drinks and an incredible atmosphere.

An evening at the casino

An evening with Blackjack, spinning the Roulette and watching everyone’s poker face is a must for a casino night out with your mates. Whether you are heading to the grand casinos of Las Vegas or the glitzy tables of Birmingham, you’ll feel a sense of luxury wherever you visit.

Experience live entertainment, table service, big screen sports bars, private parties, game lessons and a whole range of extras that you can add to make the perfect night. As most casinos are open late into the night, some are even 24-hours, there is no rush for you to arrive at a certain time, meaning you’re all set for a great day/night of entertainment that suits everyone.

So regardless of whether you beat the odds, win or lose you’ll have a great time trying.

A brewery tour

With all the beer consumed on a stag do, have you ever wondered how it’s made? Well, for the man who loves a good pint, a brewery tour is the perfect idea. Learn how one of the greatest drinks in the world is made, explore the mashing room and the fermenting hall, finishing up with a delicious sampling of the merchandise.

Even if you are not a dedicated boozehound you can still enjoy a visit to a brewery – finding out about the history of many different ales, beer and ending by raising a few glasses in honour of the groom.

You’re likely to spend a good couple of hours on your tour, a great way to spend some time together before an evening of good food and drinks to continue the stag do celebrations.

Karting

Has the stag always had a secret desire to become a race car driver, or fancies himself as a little bit of a speed demon? Why not opt for karting as the stag activity? A great alternative from a full day of booze.

You’ll kick start with a briefing from a professional, who will explain everything you need to know including some tips and tricks for you to get the most out of your experience. Kick start with some slower laps to get you warmed up, then the racing will commence. Nothing beats a bit of competitive spirit between friends.

There really is nothing like a bit of adrenaline pumping fun to get you all excited for the wedding. It’s a thrill from the moment you step foot in your cart and your day will be filled with jokes, laughter and competitiveness.

Football city break

If you want to mark your stag do with something special, it doesn’t get much better than a city break – and match tickets to a big international game. Stag dos and football go hand-in-hand and this type of event is one the best ways to socialise and bond – plus if your team win it is the ultimate way to celebrate.

From visiting Spain for Real Madrid or Messi in Barcelona, you are guaranteed to get you into the Best Man Hall of Fame. Not to mention you will be on a city break! What’s not to love, the beer is better, the nights feel longer and the food is great. With plenty of low cost airlines offering a selection of affordable, there is nothing stopping you booking the stag do of a lifetime.

Into football or not into football, no man will get bored of watching one of Europe’s top clubs.

With so many different ideas for the mature gentleman is easy to have the perfect party not centred around booze. Now you have some stag do ideas, you just need to get planning.