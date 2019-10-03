What are the different types of mobility equipment available on the market?

There are so many different mobility aids for people to choose from. All of these products are designed to help people maintain independence and get around with ease, despite any mobility issues that they may be experiencing. However, with so many different options to choose from, it can be a little bit overwhelming. With that being said, in this blog post, we are going to give you an overview of some of the most common and effective mobility products that are used today.

Mobility scooters – Firstly, we have mobility scooters also known as power scooters or handicap scooters. There is no denying that mobility scooters are exceptionally popular. One of the main reasons why this is the case is because they can be used both in the home and out and about depending on the type of scooter that you go for. Walking stick – Of course, we cannot speak about mobility aids without mentioning the walking stick. This is something that the vast majority of people make the most of when they get older. When choosing a walking stick, there are a number of different factors to consider, this includes whether you need the stick to be left or right-handed, as well as whether you need a stick that stands up by itself or not. You also need to make sure that you choose a walking stick that is the right size for you. Walkers – Walkers have also become popular. These are stable frames that help you to walk about. They are also commonly referred to as zimmer frames. You can purchase basic walkers, which is a three-sided frame that surrounds the user. To move, the user will lift the aid and then place it in front of them, and they will then walk forward to meet the aid. There have been a lot of developments when it comes to walkers, though, including those with wheels. You also have a rollator, which has a frame, four wheels, a seat, and handlebars, meaning the user can rest whenever needed. Electric wheelchairs – Electric wheelchairs are also commonly referred to as power chairs. The electric wheelchairs of today come with so many different features and options, making them the ultimate mobility aid. You will be able to select from a number of different control systems. Plus, there is plenty of add on features that may be beneficial to you too. For example, some wheelchairs come with an elevation option so that you can reach higher areas in the home.

As you can see, there are many different mobility products on the market today and the aids that have been mentioned merely scratch the surface of the options that are available. This is why it is a good idea to take the time to sit and evaluate your needs so that you can figure out the right mobility product for you.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/318463.php

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/social-care-and-support-guide/care-services-equipment-and-care-homes/walking-aids-wheelchairs-and-mobility-scooters/