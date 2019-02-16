There’s always time for a cuppa

At the end of last year, the BBC 1 TV Drama, Care, received much critical acclaim. Sadly, the issues it highlighted are all too familiar to many across the UK who are dementia professionals, carers or dementia patients themselves. As our population ages and social care provision continues to be over-stretched and under-funded, these issues result in challenging problems for thousands across the UK.

Over 850,000 people are living with dementia and this is set to rise to over one million by 2021. One charity working hard to provide the support that many dementia patients and their families need, is Dementia UK.

Dementia UK is launching its annual “Time for a Cuppa” week of tea parties. “Time for a Cuppa” takes place between March 1st and March 8th and everyone around the UK is warmly invited to pop the kettle on, bake a cake, and raise money for more specialist dementia Admiral Nurses.

Admiral Nurses work with families during the toughest times, giving them the practical tools and emotional support they need to face dementia. They work with the person with the diagnosis, but also the entire family, keeping people connected and together for as long as possible.

2019 sees the tenth year of fun, family tea parties in aid of the charity, and is a hugely important date in Dementia UK’s fundraising calendar. When “Time for a Cuppa” started in 2009, it was known as “A Tea Party to Remember” and there were only 55 Admiral Nurses in the UK. Now, there are 261, working with people in their own homes, as well as in hospitals, hospices and care homes, giving families the specialist dementia support they need to cope.

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of Dementia UK, says: ‘Dementia can be completely overwhelming for families. Often, they are given very little information or support. This is where Admiral Nurses come in – working alongside them to help them understand what the person with dementia is going through. “Time for a Cuppa” is a great opportunity to get together with friends and family, chat and catch up, and raise money for more of these vital nurses.’

Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline is for anyone with a question or concern about dementia. From looking out for the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s, to understanding the challenges of living with someone with vascular dementia, their specialist Admiral Nurses have the knowledge and experience to understand the situation and suggest answers that might be hard to find elsewhere.

So if you’re in need of a helping hand or a listening ear, an Admiral Nurse may just be the answer.

For more information about “Time for a Cuppa” and how to host your own tea party with Dementia UK’s free fundraising pack, please visit: www.dementiauk.org/timeforacuppa

To contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline, please telephone: 0800 888 6678 from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 5pm during the weekend. Alternatively, you can email them at helpline@dementiauk.org

To find out more about Dementia UK or to make a donation to help support the Admiral Nurses and Dementia UK’s work, please call: 0300 365 5500 or visit their website: www.dementiauk.org