Time to tell the story of your life

Autobiographies need not be the preserve of the rich and famous. Many of us have stories and interesting tales to tell about our lives, and the lives of past and present family members.

These memories should live on and having your true story documented is a way of leaving an audio account of your family memories for future generations.

If this is something you have thought about doing but have gone no further, then perhaps Recordalife could be the answer. Recordalife is an innovative, affordable and professional solution to making sure you can leave your treasured family story for posterity.

We have one Recordalife Life Story Audio Package to give away!

Recordalife uses a unique interview system, allowing you to tell your life story and have it professionally produced as high quality audio CD or MP3. Uniquely, the CDs and MP3s are of the author speaking in an interview, allowing future generations to not only read these Life Stories but also to hear them in the author’s own voice.

The friendly and experienced Life Recorder will interview you in a relaxed way, either over the telephone or via Skype (interviews at home can be arranged at an extra cost). They’ll chat with you about your life story and family memories for between 90 and 120 minutes. All the Life Recorder team are experienced professional oral historians. The audio CD can also include uploaded photos in original format.

For more information, full details of the various packages available and to read customer testimonials, please visit: www.recordalife.com or telephone 0208 123 5470.

For your chance to win a Recordalife Life Story Audio Package, simply answer the following question: Q. What format are Recordalife Life Story Audio recordings produced in? A. Select one from the choices below... On CD or MP3 On DVD On vinyl Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 14th December, 2018.

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The competition will close on 14/12/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The one (1) winners will each receive one (1) Recordalife Life Story Audio Package .

. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prizewinners.

The winner’s name, address and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfillment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Post expires at 12:01am on Friday December 14th, 2018