Win a 3 day break at one of eighteen country house hotels with Silver Travel Advisor

This month’s free prize draw is a super UK 3 day break with HF Holidays, for two people. Staying at one of their eighteen country house hotels, in locations ranging from Cornwall to Wales, Northumberland to Dorset, you’ll have the opportunity to try art & craft, photography, dancing, singing or maybe yoga or t’ai chi. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or more advanced, the expert tutors will help you develop your skills. You can also enjoy guided walks each day, suitable for a range of abilities from leisurely to serious hiking, all with a leader, who’ll get you home for dinner!

HF Holidays are known for their friendly atmosphere, where all are welcome and fellow guests share lively enjoyment of the outdoors spirit. These are sociable, relaxed short breaks, where the attitude is ‘give it a go’ and have fun.

Find out more from our writers, Gillian Thornton and Dave Harcombe.

Post expires at 11:59pm on Friday November 30th, 2018