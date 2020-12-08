CBD Oil For Older People: Four Amazing Benefits Of Cannabidiol For Seniors

Over the last few years, CBD has triggered a massive shift in the health and wellness market as many individuals across the globe are looking for natural relief for their physical and mental ailments. An exponentially growing market in alternative healthcare, the CBD industry is expected to be worth 20 billion USD by 2024. CBD is also used in cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, sports and more. What’s more, nowadays, more and more adults, as well as older adults, are turning to CBD products to improve their quality of life. So, let’s shed light on how CBD oil can benefit the health of seniors.

What Is CBD?

CBD (cannabidiol) is one out of 100 identified cannabidiols in the Cannabis sativa family plant and accounts for up to 40% of cannabis’ extract, which is mostly used in natural remedy. Apart from being non-psychoactive, cannabidiol is also mostly known for its diverse use in pain relief. In Western medicine, cannabidiol is used by medical professionals in the treatment of epilepsy, anxiety, dystonia, Parkinson disease and other health conditions. Considering how CBD is still a new research area, scientists are still finding more use from this multi-purposeful plant.

Four Benefits Of CBD For Seniors

1. Arthritis & Chronic Pain Relief

Arthritis is inflammation of a joint; the most common symptoms are pain and swelling. CBD reduces inflammation and might help with the regulation of the immune response to injury. A questionnaire aimed at people in the United Kingdom who used cannabis for medicinal purposes found 21% of them to use it to treat arthritis.

Cannabinoids and Pain: New Insights From Old Molecules was a review of studies conducted from 1975 to 2018. The researchers behind it considered that using CBD oil for pain might be effective in the treatment of chronic pain.

2. Improved Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a long-lasting, demyelinating disease of the central nervous system, which can be fatal. Among affected individuals are usually people between the ages of 20 and 50, with women struck twice or thrice as much as men. MS occurs when the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the central nervous system. It is myelin that is affected, a fatty substance that forms a sheath around nerve fibres.

The myelin damage results in inflammation, so CBD will help. Dr Ben Thrower works for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta in the United States. He commented, “Some patients do find relief with low-THC, CBD lotions applied topically.” A research review in 2018 found that CBD can improve the mobility of MS patients.

3. Better Heart Health

A 2017 study found that ten men who took 600 mg of cannabidiol had reduced blood pressure, both the resting in rest and stress tests. In addition to diminishing high blood pressure, antioxidant properties of CBD can help to decrease cardiac inflammation and deter cell death in the heart caused by oxidative stress. This can be useful for improving overall heart health and serving as a preventive measure against severe health conditions.

4. Strengthen Bones

Bone health is a major concern for the older generation. As our bodies age naturally, we endure a condition known as osteoporosis when our bones lose crucial minerals and become brittle and fragile, which make them more prone to fracture. In addition to diminishing inflammation and promoting cell repair, cannabinoids like CBD can help to strengthen the bones and even aid in healing fractures.