A wonderful selection of treats for you this Mother’s Day!

Surely the perfect Mother’s Day gift is breakfast in bed? These delicious recipes from Primula Cheese are the perfect cheesy treat this Mother’s Day.

Mini Breakfast Frittatas

Start your day right with our mini frittata muffins, using this delicious and healthy recipe.

Serves: 12

What you’ll need:

1 tube of Primula Light Cheese

280g cooked quinoa

300g frozen peas

3 spring onions, finely sliced

10g mixed herbs, e.g. mint, parsley or dill, finely chopped

7 large eggs

Salt and pepper

Paper cases or baking parchment

Method:

Ø Preheat oven to 200˚C / 400˚F.

Ø Line a muffin tin with paper cases.

Ø In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, peas, spring onions and herbs and mix well.

Ø Add the eggs, salt and pepper and whisk until well combined.

Ø Using a small ladle, portion the mix into the paper cases, ensuring an even spread of ingredients.

Ø Top with a squeeze of Primula Light cheese spread into the centre of each Frittata.

Ø Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the muffins are set and the cheese is bubbling and melted.

Ø Enjoy warm or at room temperature.

French Brunch

Ingredients

50g of Primula Cheese Light

1 large croissant

1 large egg

A small knob of butter

Watercress, roughly chopped

Method

Ø Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Ø Crack the egg into a bowl

Ø Add a generous squeeze of Primula with ham.

Ø Season with salt and pepper and mix.

Ø Place the croissants in the oven to warm.

Ø Heat the butter in a large frying pan

Ø Add the egg and cheese mixture and scramble until the eggs are fully cooked

Ø Then fold in the chopped watercress.

Ø Remove the croissants from the oven and fill with the egg mixture.

Ø Serve immediately.