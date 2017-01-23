I camembert the thought of not being with you. I think you’re grate!

There is nothing wrong with being a little cheesy this Valentine’s Day. These tasty recipe ideas can be perfectly paired with a cheesy chat-up line that together, will have your valentine melting on February 14th.

Salmon Terrine Hearts

Salmon Terrines filled with Primula Smoked Salmon and mascarpone

A luxurious starter, the creamy filling pairs perfectly with the crunch of the cucumber and the zing of the lemon.

Serves: 2 individual terrines

What you’ll need:

150g sliced smoked salmon

150g tube Primula Cheese with Smoked Salmon (available at Asda)

100g mascarpone

½ a Cucumber finely sliced

1 Tsp. of finely chopped dill, plus some sprigs to garnish

1 Lemon ½ a lemon, zest ½ to Serve



Method:

Ø Line a heart-shaped mould with slices of smoked salmon, ensuring all sides are completely covered and there is enough overhanging to cover the top, once filled.

Ø In a medium sized bowl, mix the Primula Cheese with Smoked Salmon and mascarpone then add dill, lemon zest and remaining salmon pieces, continue to mix to create your beautiful mousse filling.

Ø Spoon the mousse into the lined moulds, making sure there are no air bubbles. Fold the overhanging salmon over the top of the mousse, and use the spare pieces to fill in any gaps.

Ø Wrap in cling film and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Ø Garnish with pea shoots and cucumber slices accompanied with a twist of lemon.