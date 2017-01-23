Will you brie my valentine? This meal comes straight fromage heart to yours…

The only thing cheesier than these chat up lines is the delicious range of flavours from Primula Cheese. All the recipes are quick and easy to prepare, meaning you can spend more time with the ones you love this Valentine’s Day.

Heart Shaped Quesadillas

Quesadillas filled with Primula Cheese, Bacon and Apple.

There is really nothing wrong with being cheesy this Valentine’s Day. These heart shaped quesadillas are delicious and quick to make so you can spend even more time with the one you love.

Serves: 2

What you’ll need:

4 corn tortillas

4 Tbsp. Primula Cheese

6 rashers of bacon

½ an apple finely sliced

Olive oil for brushing

Method

Ø Cut each of the tortillas into a large heart shape.

Ø Brush one side of each heart with olive oil, and then fry over a high heat until ‘bubbling’ and browned. Remove and repeat with each tortilla.

Ø Fry or bake the bacon until crispy.

Ø Spread 2 tablespoons of Primula Cheese over 2 tortillas. Top each with 3 rashers of bacon and some apple slices.

Ø Place remaining tortillas on top.

Ø Serve!