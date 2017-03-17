Mouth watering Easter recipes from Castle MacLellan

Need some tasty recipe ideas? Look no further, the chefs from Castle MacLellan have prepared three delicious recipes that are guaranteed to impress your guests.

From sumptuous pies that are perfect for a garden picnic, a fabulous fish dish ideal for those celebrating Good Friday and an Easter Sunday roast with a twist you’ll have all the Easter holiday occasions covered.

Easter can be a hectic time for most filled with visits from family and friends. If you’re a proud foodie, you’ll be thinking ahead to which homemade delights you’ll have on offer to make sure they’re all fed.

Fish Pie

A delicious recipe for all the family to enjoy this Good Friday.

Ingredients

1 Tub Castle MacLellan Salmon Pâté

375g Potatoes

30g Salted Butter

125g Smoked White Fish

125g Salmon Steaks

100ml Double Cream

10g Melted Butter

Add a Bread Crumb Topping:

1 tsp Lemon Zest

15g of Breadcrumbs White or Brown

1 tsp crushed Garlic

1 Handful of Parsley Leaves, chopped

1 tsp of Olive Oil

15g of Parmesan, grated

Method

Ø Pre-heat the oven at 200c.

Ø Peel and dice the potatoes and boil in salted water for about 25 minutes, until soft. Drain and add the butter (may need a splash of milk). Mash up and season with salt and black pepper.

Ø Put the Castle MacLellan Salmon Pâté in a pan and add 100 ml of double cream, stir to make a sauce.

Ø Break up the fish, removing any skin and put into the pâté to cook for about 7 minutes.

Ø Spoon the fish mix into the bottom of single pie ramekins; you want them about 2/3 full with the fish. Allow this to cool.

Ø Top the fish mix with a layer of mash potato. Brush the tops of the mash potato with melted butter.

Ø To add the bread crumb topping, add all the ingredients to a food blender and mix for 5 seconds.

Ø Simply sprinkle a table spoon of the crumb mix over the pies and put in the oven for 20 minutes and the top and turned a golden brown.

Two Bird Roast

This is a stunning recipe, perfect for an Easter Sunday afternoon with family and friends. The Castle MacLellan Smoked Duck Pâté compliments the Pheasant beautifully.

Ingredients

2 Pheasant Breast

1 pk Castle Maclellan Smoked Duck Pate

4 slices Thinly sliced Parma Ham

250 mls Port

2 tbsp Redcurrant Jelly

Method

Ø Prepare pheasant breast

Ø Make slit in the underside of the breast

Ø Stuff with Castle Maclellan Smoked Duck Pate

Ø Wrap tightly with parma ham slices

Ø Place on a greased baking tray, put into preheated oven 200c Gas 6, for 20 mins

Ø Remove from oven and leave to rest for 5 to 10 mins before slicing

Ø Whilst resting make the redcurrant and port Jus

Ø Place the port and redcurrant into a saucepan bring to boil stirring until the redcurrant dissolves.

Ø Reduce until slightly thickened

Ø Slice the bird roast in half on an angle and drizzle the sauce

Ø Serve with vegetables of your choice

Mini Chicken Pies

These tasty mini chicken pies are best complimented with Caramelised onion or Beetroot chutney – great for a picnic in the Spring Sunshine.

Ingredients

500g Packet Short Crust Pastry

200g Packet of ham hock

1 Tub Castle MacLellan Chicken Pate with Scottish Heather Honey

Chutney- Caramelised Onions or Beetroot works really well in this recipe

Method

Ø Preheat the oven to 200oC. Roll out your short crust pastry so it is thinner than a pound coin. Cut out 8x9cm circles of pastry for the base of your pies. Then cut out 8x7cm discs for the tops. You may need to re-roll the pastry to do this.

Ø Brush the tin moulds with a little oil before pushing the base circle into the muffin tray.

Ø Put a table spoon of the ham hock into the base of each pie, you want it to be about ½ full.

Ø On top of the ham hock add a layer of chicken pate, use about 1 tbsp on each pie. Then spoon the same amount of chutney or beetroot onto the top. Ideal chutney to use in this pie would be a caramelised onion flavour.

Ø Brush the outer edge with milk/egg and add a pastry lid. Pinch the sides to seal and make a small hole in the top. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

