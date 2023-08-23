Shrek the Musical comes to town

Most parents and grandparents will be familiar with the big, green ogre with the Scottish accent that is Shreck, after all how many of our children or grandchildren have sat in front of the television and watched this DreamWorks production film over and over again?

And let’s not forget, part of the appeal was the stella cast of the original with Mike Myers voicing Shrek and that master of comedic timing and one liners, Eddie Murphy as Donkey. It also featured Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad. It’s a film that has endured and endured since its release in 2001 winning the first ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The film, with elements of its sequels, Shrek 2 and Shrek Forever After, opened as a musical on Broadway in December 2008 and in the West End in June 2011. It first toured the UK in 2014 and is now back, as a brand-new production under the direction of Samuel Holmes, who played Lord Farquaad in a previous production and Nick Winston (Bonnie & Clyde, Fame, Annie). Tonight, is opening night in Bristol’s iconic Hippodrome Theatre.

The show opens with a seven year old Shrek being sent into the world by his parents to make his living and fend for himself, although he is warned that this won’t be easy because of the way he looks. Fast forward to the adult Shrek, passing his days alone in a swamp, until one day, his peace and tranquillity is disturbed by a motley collection of fairytale creatures, all of whom you will recognise. They explain that they have been banished from the nearby Kingdom of Duloc by Lord Farquaad, accused of being freaks and threatened with death should they ever return.

Shrek decides to do the decent thing and try and confront Lord Farquaad in an attempt to get the fairytale creatures their homes back, it’s not all a charitable act though as he yearns to return to the peace and solitude he enjoyed in his swamp prior to their arrival.

On his journey, he rescues Donkey from some of Lord Farquaad’s guards. Being ever grateful, the hyper-active and extremely talkative (those of you that have seen the film will know what I mean) Donkey offers to help Shrek find his way to Duloc.

But Lord Farquaad has other things on his mind, and that is to find and marry a princess in order that he can become king. With the help of the magic mirror, he identified Princess Fiona as his ideal bride – but there is just one problem – she is trapped in a castle that is surrounded by lava and protected by a fire breathing dragon.

And we can all guess where the storyline goes from here, certainly the many children in the audience knew, even if the parents and grandparents amongst them didn’t, and there’s plenty for all to enjoy.

Shrek is played by Antony Lawrence (The Lion King, Mary Poppins) who convinces as a kind, gentle ogre, with plenty of flatulence along the way that gets the children giggling throughout, whilst Joanne Clifton (2016 Strictly Come Dancing champion) is excellent as Princess Fiona.

But the real star of the show is Brandon Lee Sears (Dreamgirls, Be More Chill) as Donkey, both annoying and funny at the same time whilst James Gillan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Tommy) as Lord Farqaad, camps it up throughout along with his guards bringing more welcome humour to the plot.

If you want a show that you can take your grandchildren to, then Shrek fits the bill – go and see it you won’t be disappointed.

Shrek is at Bristol Hippodrome until 27th August and then tours the country into 2024. For tickets and further information follow this link.