A musical tour de force

Mature Times reviews The King & I at Bristol Hippodrome

The King & I, the Rogers and Hammerstein classic is a musical that will be ingrained in the DNA of all those that love musical theatre, after all it’s a time honoured classic. Based on the 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam by Margaret Landon, it tells the story of a widowed English school teacher, hired by the King to educate his children and what happens thereafter.

Originally released as a film in 1946 starring Rex Harrison, it wasn’t until 1951 that musical first premiered on Broadway at the St James Theatre and its run, at the time, was one of the longest in musicals history. Who can forget the fact that playing the King of Siam, it made a star out of its lead man, becoming the role to which he became most closely associated, and that of course was the mesmerising Yul Brynner. He appeared on stage as the King over 4,500 times, an astonishing feat for any actor, with his shaved head, a look for which he would always be instantly recognisable.

Now it’s latest incarnation is on a UK tour as the show hits Bristol’s Hippodrome Theatre. And what a show it is. Directed by the renowned Bartlett Sher, this is a superb tour de force of a performance that will hold you captivated from the opening scene until curtain down.

You can see the influence of the golden age of Hollywood musicals in the sheer quality of the production, the stage sets are compelling but not intrusive, the ensemble is extensive and en point whilst the children are just that little bit mischievous and cheeky, but delightful with it.

The show opens as English schoolteacher Anna Leonowens (Helen George from Call The Midwife) and her young son, arrive in Bangkok to take up her new position as West meets East in more ways than one.

Siam is looking to modernise to keep up with the changes going on the world and the King (Darren Lee) is eager that his children – and there are many of them – and wives should not be left behind. It is Anna’s job to ensure that they are educated in the ways of the west, but of course things are never that simple.

The King is stubborn and somewhat set in his ways, resistant to change, but knowing he must if his dynasty is to survive beyond his lifetime. He understands the need to educate his heir, Crown Prince Chulalongkorn (Caleb Lagayan) but there are sceptics within his court, not least his scheming Prime Minister, Kralahome (Kok-Hwa Lee) who tend to disagree.

The stubborn Anna is adamant that reform, and equality, are the only way forward, proving to be more than the equal of the King as the two main protagonists embark on a journey of discovery. The path is not always smooth as compromise and change is required on both sides, and tensions often rise to the top. But to say more would be to spoil the enjoyment. However, the on-stage relationship between George and Lee is mesmerising to watch as it develops – after all this is a love story – as both actors display excellent stage-craft and are superb in their respective roles throughout the show.

Many of you will know the songs and all the favourites are here including, perhaps the most popular of them all, “Shall We Dance” and “Whistle a Happy Tune” all delivered with aplomb. The lighting is superb and adds a certain ambience to proceedings whilst the flamboyant costumes catch the eye throughout.

This is a top class, quality production superbly acted and presented by the whole cast. Probably one of the hottest tickets around in touring theatre at the moment, this is a true joy to witness and a show that you certainly shouldn’t miss.

The show plays at Bristol Hippodrome until Saturday 01 April and the tours around the country. For tickets and touring venues visit the shows website by following this link.