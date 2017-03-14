Our shopping habits are changing: A 10 year trip down high-street history

The ONS has updated the basket of goods it uses to calculate price inflation . Every month, 180,000 local prices are collected on a basket of 700 items. This is done to identify if prices are rising or falling. A quick look at the changes gives a good insight into our changing shopping habits.

Items entering the basket this year include non-dairy milk, cycle helmets and jigsaws for adults.

Items leaving the basket this year include mobile phones (replaced with smartphones) and menthol cigarettes.

Year Items added to basket include Items removed from basket include 2017 Cycle helmets Jigsaws for adults Mobile phones (replaced by smartphones) Menthol cigarettes 2016 Coffee pods Computer game downloads CD Roms Nightclub entry 2015 E-cigarettes Streaming music Yoghurt drinks Sat Navs 2014 Video on demand Canvas fashion shoes After school clubs Gardeners fees 2013 eBooks White rum Freeview boxes Champagne 2012 Tablet computers 4 cans of stout Photo developing Stepladders 2011 Mobile phone apps Sparkling wine Provincial newspapers Vending machine cigarettes 2010 Cereal bars Lip gloss Bars of soap Disposable cameras 2009 Blu ray discs Parmesan cheese MP3 players (replaced with MP4) Large wine box 2008 Pure fruit smoothies Muffins CD singles 35mm cameras 2007 DAB radios Sat Nav VHS recorders Portable colour TVs

Commenting on the basket of goods and price inflation, Alistair McQueen, Head of Savings & Retirement at Aviva, said:

“Looking back over the past decade is like a trip down memory lane. Technology has been a big driver of recent changes – gone are VHS recorders and 35mm cameras, arriving are computer game downloads and music streaming services.

“Our shopping habits are always changing, as are the prices of the underlying goods. Inflation however has been a forgotten concept for some time. It has been beneath the government’s target of 2% since December 2013. But times are changing, and price rises are on their way back.

“Price inflation (CPI) is back at 1.8% and is expected to breach 2% this year. This will have implications for our shopping budgets and potentially for interest rates, and people are worried.

“Aviva’s recent Family Finance report identified rising prices and unexpected expenses as the joint top threats to people’s standards of living. Careful money management will help people navigate these choppy waters.”