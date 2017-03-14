Our shopping habits are changing: A 10 year trip down high-street history

Our shopping habits are changing: A 10 year trip down high-street history

The ONS has updated the basket of goods it uses to calculate price inflation . Every month, 180,000 local prices are collected on a basket of 700 items. This is done to identify if prices are rising or falling. A quick look at the changes gives a good insight into our changing shopping habits.

Items entering the basket this year include non-dairy milk, cycle helmets and jigsaws for adults.

Items leaving the basket this year include mobile phones (replaced with smartphones) and menthol cigarettes.

Year Items added to basket include Items removed from basket include
2017 Cycle helmets

Jigsaws for adults

 Mobile phones (replaced by smartphones)

Menthol cigarettes
2016 Coffee pods

Computer game downloads

 CD Roms

Nightclub entry
2015 E-cigarettes

Streaming music

 Yoghurt drinks

Sat Navs
2014 Video on demand

Canvas fashion shoes

 After school clubs

Gardeners fees
2013 eBooks

White rum

 Freeview boxes

Champagne
2012 Tablet computers

4 cans of stout

 Photo developing

Stepladders
2011 Mobile phone apps

Sparkling wine

 Provincial newspapers

Vending machine cigarettes
2010 Cereal bars

Lip gloss

 Bars of soap

Disposable cameras
2009 Blu ray discs

Parmesan cheese

 MP3 players (replaced with MP4)

Large wine box
2008 Pure fruit smoothies

Muffins

 CD singles

35mm cameras
2007 DAB radios

Sat Nav

 VHS recorders

Portable colour TVs

Commenting on the basket of goods and price inflation, Alistair McQueen, Head of Savings & Retirement at Aviva, said:

“Looking back over the past decade is like a trip down memory lane. Technology has been a big driver of recent changes – gone are VHS recorders and 35mm cameras, arriving are computer game downloads and music streaming services.

“Our shopping habits are always changing, as are the prices of the underlying goods. Inflation however has been a forgotten concept for some time. It has been beneath the government’s target of 2% since December 2013. But times are changing, and price rises are on their way back.

“Price inflation (CPI) is back at 1.8% and is expected to breach 2% this year. This will have implications for our shopping budgets and potentially for interest rates, and people are worried.

“Aviva’s recent Family Finance report identified rising prices and unexpected expenses as the joint top threats to people’s standards of living. Careful money management will help people navigate these choppy waters.”

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
112 views 0 likes Mar 14, 2017 LIFESTYLE, MONEY Share
admin

About admin

Related Posts