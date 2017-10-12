Full Steam Ahead!

Cleaning floors is never a chore I look forward to. I always think it’s a bit of a thankless task; rather like painting the Forth Road Bridge, no sooner has it been done that you need to start again. With that in mind, I was rather looking forward to trying the new VAX Steam Fresh Power Plus. I’ve tried steam mops in the past but this one sounded like a step above.

Well packaged, it no the less was quickly out of the box. The build quality is very good and the mop feels very robust. VAX Steam Fresh Power Plus comes with a bag of attachments, 2 microfiber pads and a small bottle of detergent. It is surprisingly easy to put together; the instructions were simple and easy to follow. The water & detergent tanks are easy to remove, fill and empty and in no time at all I was using the cleaner on my tiled kitchen floor.

The VAX Steam Fresh Power Plus is a multifunction steam mop that uses a combination of steam and detergent to break down grease and grime. The amount of steam and detergent is variable and there is a steam boost button that allows you to target those stubborn areas. The trigger action gives you complete control over when to use steam and for how long. There is also a compact scrub brush that uses an agitating motion that’s great in tackling dried on stains and marks. It converts easily to a handheld tool and the 360-degree steam tools make it very adaptable.

This really is a versatile machine. It can be used on any hard sealed surface, on upholstery and on fabrics. It’s great on bathroom tiles and I also used the carpet glider attachment to freshen up my carpets. It’s compact and easy to manoeuvre and the flex is a good length, albeit a tad stiff. I suspect this may become more malleable with use. As the flex is bright turquoise, it’s also easy to see as you clean! The VAX Steam Fresh Power Plus doesn’t stand up on its own so you do need to make use of the wall-mounted bracket that comes with it or make sure you prop it up securely.

The VAX Steam Fresh Power Plus is a very welcome addition to our cleaning equipment and definitely cleans much better than my previous steam mop. Highly recommended.

Available from VAX at £94.99. For full details and to order please visit: www.vax.co.uk/vax-steam-fresh-power-cleaner

Specifications

Weight: 3.4kg

Power: 1600W

Guarantee: 2 year guarantee

Heat-up Time: 20 seconds

Water tank capacity: 0.3L

Solution tank capacity: 0.165L

Steaming Time: 20 minutes

Cord: 8m

Accessories: Microfibre pad x 2, Carpet glider, 360⁰ Connector, Legacy Adaptor Precision Tool Soft Scrub Brush 250ml Steam detergent, Wall mount and Accessory bag