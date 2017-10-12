Making Britain a better place to grow old

At this interactive workshop a group of over-50s will have their say on how to make Britain a better place to grow old.

One in three people in England are now over 50, with this set to rise over the coming years. But policies on health and social care, pensions and employment have only recently begun to address this demographic challenge.

The interactive, inclusive workshop will introduce guests to the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA). They’ll share our key findings along the themes of living comfortably, contributing to society, getting the right care, staying connected and having a voice.

Drawing on the data and your own experiences, you’ll discuss in small groups and come up with ideas for how to make Britain a better place to grow old.

Experts from the ELSA team at the National Centre for Social Research will help facilitate discussions.

This event is part of the ESRC’s Festival of Social Science.

Venue: Health Foundry, Canterbury House, 1 Royal Street, London SE1 7LL (Nearest tube: Waterloo/Lambeth North)

Date: Thu 9 November 2017

Time: 18:00 – 20:00

Come along and contribute to the discussions by registering from a free place

For more information on how to attend the event please go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/