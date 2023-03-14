Paula’s Wines of the Week – 13th March 2023

Lidl Spring Wine Tour starts Thursday 16th March

Lidl Spring Wine Tour starts this Thursday 16th March 2023 in-store with 23 wines. That’s fewer than January’s Italian Wine Tour which had 26 to choose from, but there’s still plenty to pop open particularly if you like red wines which are the main feature this time. Prices start at £5.99 and go up to £12.99 across the range with wines coming from France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Hungary, South Africa and Australia.

The twelve reds account for just under half of this Tour’s stock and feature many flavourful examples – many of which come from France. Look out for the Les Aumoniers Plan de Dieu Rhone (£7.99) and the matching Les Aumoniers Cotes du Rhone Seguret (also £7.99) – both have the spicy red fruit flavours you’d expect from Rhone red wines. Away from France, and on the other side of the world, seek out the Australian McLaren Vale Grenache Shiraz (at £12.99 the most expensive wine in this Spring Tour) made by the famous Wirra Wirra vineyards who normally sell their wines through posher independent wine merchants (Wirra Wirra Adelaide Series Shiraz £13.99 from Hennings Wine) and so to see it in Lidl is a bonus for wine lovers who want an easy shopping solution to get great wine.

With three Sauvignon Blancs to choose from (Austrian Panitsch £7.99, South African Daschbosch £7.99 and Hungarian Haraszthy £8.49) of the seven white wines in this Spring Wine Tour, you can tell that Lidl is pushing the fresh spring flavours and lighter days we can start to enjoy as March turns to April. And to help this along then also look out for the French Confidence de Gascogne at just £5.99 which is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc plus melon-tasting Colombard.

Of the two rosés in the Spring Wine Tour the Coteaux Bourgignones rosé 2021 (£7.99) looks the most interesting. Coming from the region of Burgundy, which is better known for its reds made from Pinot Noir, this rosé made with the same grape variety plus Gamay, promises light fruity flavours.

Of the two sparkling wines the Spanish Cava Arestel Brut Nature (£7.49) will appeal to those fizzy wine drinkers who appreciate their wine bone dry with tooth-cleaning action. Find lots of lime flavours.

So, get down to your nearest Lidl using their store finder map and get in the wines from this Thursday because when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Wineuncorked.co.uk recommends

Les Aumoniers Plan de Dieu Rhone 2021

£7.99 Lidl

Perfumed and refreshing red.

Les Aumoniers Cotes du Rhone Seguret 2020

£7.99 Lidl

A wine that keeps appearing in the Lidl lists due to its popularity. Flavours of red fruit with toast and spice too.

McLaren Vale Grenache Shiraz 2021

£12.99 Lidl

Made by the famous Wirra Wirra vineyards, who normally sell their wines through posher independent wine merchants, and so to see it here in Lidl is a bonus for wine lovers who want an easy shopping solution to get great wine. Flavours of spice, fresh strawberry and black pepper.

Balla Geza Kadarka

£8.99 Lidl

Look out for the distinctive brown paper wrapping (tied up with string!) on this richly-flavoured Hungarian red that tastes more like an after-dinner Port than an everyday red to match the goulash stew.

Dashbosch Sauvignon Blanc 2022

£7.99 Lidl

Lidl describes this South African Sauvignon Blanc as “often a little less exuberant than those from New Zealand”. What they mean is it isn’t quite as mouth-puckeringly sharp and so the New Zealand gooseberry flavours you’d expect are more floral and rounded when coming from hot South Africa.

Confidence de Gascogne

£5.99 Lidl

A good everyday white wine that’s a blend of fresh-tasting Sauvignon Blanc and melony Colombard.

Coteaux Bourgignones rosé 2021

£7.99 Lidl

Of the two rosés in the Spring Wine Tour this dark-coloured French one looks the most interesting. Coming from the region of Burgundy, which is better known for its reds made from Pinot Noir, this rosé made with the same grape variety plus Gamay, promises light fruity flavours.

Arestel Cava Brut Nature

£7.49 Lidl

Of the two sparkling wines this Spanish Cava will appeal to those fizzy wine drinkers who appreciate their wine bone dry with tooth-cleaning action. Lots of lime flavours.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

