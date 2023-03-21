FILMS TO WATCH AT HOME – Robert Tanitch reviews 9 films

QUEEN of SPADES (StudioCanal.) This excellent British melodrama, directed by Thorold Dickenson in 1948, is based on Pushkin’s 1834 novel and excellently acted. Faro, a once famous card gambling game, was all the rage in the early 19th century. Anton Walbrook is the poor captain driven insane by avarice. Edith Evans is the very old countess who knows the secret of how to win at cards. The sound of her magnificent ballgown (designed by Oliver Messell) brushing the floor is brilliantly effective.

SARABAND FOR DEAD LOVERS (StudioCanal). 17th century Hanoverian court drama. Sophie (Joan Greenwood) and Louis, the future King George I of Britain (Peter Bull) are in a loveless arranged marriage and loathe each other. She falls in love with a Swedish count (Stewart Granger). His former lover (Flora Robson), who is no longer young, is very jealous. Basil Dearden directs a lavish production. No expense has been spared on costumes and sets. Douglas Secombe’s photography is excellent. The dialogue is melodramatic and Greenwood and Robson are miscast.

RRR (Netflix). SS Rajamouli directs this epic, volatile Hindi fantasy which is set during the British Raj era in the early 20th century. Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao are cast as two rival freedom fighters. There are spectacular effects and stunts, plenty of magic realism and singing and dancing. The dialogue is naïve and the Brits are turned into absurd cartoon villains.

SPIRITED (Apple). Charles Dickens invented Christmas as we know it and every year A Christmas Carol is dragged out in one form or another. The Ghost of Christmas Present (Ryan Reynolds) redeems the irredeemable (Will Ferrell) and they become brothers. Time and place constantly change with jump cuts. This awkward musical version, which excises Scrooge, is humbug.

HUSTLE (Netflix). Passionate basketball fans will have a good time since the film concentrates on the training. Adam Sadler plays a talent scout who finds and coaches an exceptional talent, played by Juancho Hernngomez, who is 2.06m tall, and in real-life a professional basketball player. He can also act.

TWILIGHT OF WOMEN (StudioCanal). First British film to get an X certificate in 1952. A boarding house, full of unmarried mothers, is run by a ruthless blackmailing, baby-farming landlady played by Freda Jackson at her most evil. She is very creepy. Everybody acts as if they were still in a theatre. It was originally a West End play written by Sylvia Rayman.

WHALE (Amazon Prime Video). A very stagy adaptation of Samuel J Hunter’s award-winning American play. Brendan Fraser is cast as a teacher who engages with his pupils only by zoom because he is disgustingly obese. He’s dying and wants to be reunited with his estranged and unpleasant teenage daughter. His revolting body suit deserves an award.

FLYING SCOTSMAN 100th Anniversary (R2R). The most famous steam locomotive in the world has passed into private ownership and has travelled to the USA and Australia. The documentary may appeal to nostalgic enthusiasts but it lacks steam. I personally could have done with more footage from its heyday in the 1920s. Many people will be appalled by the cost to keep the train running. Two owners have been bankrupted.

EMANCIPATION (Netflix). During the American Civil War (circa 1863), when Lincoln has just freed slaves, a slave (Will Smith) runs away from the plantation and into the Louisiana swamps. He is hotly pursued by men and dogs. The film, beautifully photographed in black and white by Robert Richardson, is grim viewing.

