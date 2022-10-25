Paula’s Wines of the Week – 24th October 2022

£5 off Co-op’s Irresistible wines for Co-op members

Shoppers at the Co-op can enjoy £5 off the Co-op’s own-brand Irresistible wines at one of their 2,500 stores if they are a card-holding Co-op member this October and November for just three weeks.

The discount will run from 26 October until 15 November 2022 across England stores (excludes Scotland & Wales stores) and will be applied when a Co-op Membership card holder purchases three 75cl bottles of wine from the Irresistible range of twenty-three wines in one transaction.

Anyone can become a Co-op member and if you aren’t a member already then it’s easy to join. It’ll cost you a £1 and you can join online or by downloading the Co-op app.

You can also join in-store where you’ll be given a temporary blue card – you’ll need to register this online to get a permanent orange-coloured membership card. If you’re already a member but have lost your card then telephone the Co-op helpline on 0800 0234 708.

Offer valid from 26 October – 15 November 2022 to Co-op Group Members who scan their membership card at the till when purchasing three qualifying Co-op Irresistible 75cl wines in one transaction. A £5 discount will be applied to the total price of all three wines. There’s no restriction on members purchasing three bottles of wine on a different occasion during the offer period and scanning their membership cards to get £5 off again.

Wines recommended by www.wineuncorked.co.uk

Irresistible 30 degree Pinot Noir

£8 Co-op

5*

What a stunning wine – buy it! Blackberry fruitiness adds to the fresh flavour but there’s also some hints of toffee and dark chocolate. A nice wine that knocks spots of many French Pinot Noirs from the Burgundy region.

Irresistible Fairtrade Sauvignon Blanc

£6.50 Co-op

5*

This is a steal and worth getting in a case full. Simple, refreshing and fruity with apple and melon flavours.

Irresistible French Viognier

£8 Co-op

4*

A very nice Viognier that isn’t as intense in its flavours as many wines made with this grape variety. Expect the taste of toast and honey along with fruity pear, melon and peach with a touch of the floral. Balanced and pleasant quaffing.

Irresistible Fairtrade Organic Malbec

£7.50 Co-op

4*

A smooth and perfumed red wine with blackberry and blackcurrant flavours along with black cherry and a toffee sweetness. There’s a bit of black pepper spiciness to add an edge. Match to curries and ham pies.

Irresistible Gavi

£8.50 Co-op

4*

Gavi is a really nice Italian wine that has become over shadowed by pear-tasting Italian Pinot Grigio. Gavi is made with the Cortese grape variety and its flavours offer a greater fruity depth with creamy apple and melon and then some mandarin orange.

Irresistible Mount Benson Shiraz

£8 Co-op

4*

Its deep purple colour leads into aromas of undiluted blackcurrant juice along with coffee and toffee. There’s all that in the taste along with vanilla ice cream and some sweet spiciness. The blueberry flavour stops it being too sweet and adds a touch of sharpness. A tasty wine.

Irresistible Prosecco Special Cuvee

£9 Co-op

4*

Co-op’s own-label Prosecco is their top selling wine in the whole of their range. Which is not a surprise as Italian sparkling Prosecco is still the top choice for UK fizz drinkers and if they choose the Co-op version then they’re in for a treat. Gently fizzy and gently fruity, this is a nice sip when you add in the deeper pear and pastry flavour ending.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

