Gripping true crime series, “Murder: Fight for the Truth” comes to CBS Reality.

This unique true crime series that champions the work of extraordinary people, both professional and ordinary citizens, premieres on CBS Reality at 10 pm on Thursday 6th April.

This compelling series tells the stories of the heroes who went the extra mile when the odds were stacked against them to solve murder cases and bring the killers that committed those crimes to justice.

Each episode (there are ten in all) features a different case, each compelling in its own right, as it tells the story of how justice was gained for the victims, and the ways in which it was achieved.

The series opens with the story of murdered Julie Hogg whose mother, Ann Ming, was convinced that her daughter had not disappeared by choice. By campaigning to change an 800-year-old law on double jeopardy, Julie’s killer was finally able to be held accountable for his actions, becoming the first person to be tried under the new law and found guilty.

Meanwhile, from Miami, Florida we will learn about the school friends who solved their classmate’s murder – decades later. It was in 1966 that 17-year-old Danny Goldman disappeared. In 2012, wanting answers, an investigation posse of Danny’s school friends was formed, led by Attorney-at-Law Paul Novack, who refused to let him be forgotten about, or allow the crime to go unsolved. Delving into organised crime in Miami would lead him to the answers to what happened to Danny all those years ago.

And then in Leeds, we find the shocking story of a 16-year-old schoolgirl who disappeared after a Christmas shopping trip in the city. When her body was discovered 9 months later, former Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Gregg led a team of top detectives to investigate every possible lead. He stepped out of his comfort zone to embrace alternative sciences which would lead them directly to the door of her killer.

CBS Reality is known for its expert-led true-crime programming. It investigates authentic criminal cases through first-hand interviews, archive footage and key evidence presenting programmes that are always factual and always true.

As well as “Murder: Fight for the Truth”, the channel has also produced over recent years original true crime programmes, including ‘Wrongly Accused’, ‘Donal MacIntyre’s Killer Evidence’, ‘Murder by the Sea’, ‘The Murder That Changed Britain’, ‘The Truth About My Murder’, ‘Descent of a Serial Killer’ and ‘Murder: First on Scene‘.

You can watch the trailer by following this link.

“Murder: Fight for the Truth” premieres at 10 pm on Thursday, 6th April on CBS Reality. CBS Reality is available on Freeview (67), Sky (146), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135) and via the CBS Catchup Channels UK App.