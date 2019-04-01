Win an Easter hamper with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with holiday advice, travel tips, essential information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). It’s a great place to research your UK and overseas travel. A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

This month we’re delighted that our partner, Holland America Line, has an indulgent Easter hamper to give away in our April prize draw. Spring is sprung, the clocks have leapt forward and – o joy – the evenings are lighter, spring flowers are popping up everywhere and leaves are returning to the trees. So it’s time for treats to coincide with Easter and our hamper’s full with a delicious Easter egg, a bottle of champagne, spoil-yourself Elemis toiletries, a Holland America Line stylish beach bag, commemorative MS Koningsdam plate and art book plus more!

You can still vote for the Silver Travel Awards, to celebrate and name those companies and cruise lines which are providing exceptional service to mature travellers. And by voting you’ll be entered into our free prize draw to win one of a trio of prizes – a week’s holiday in Italy for two, a three night stay in a UK hotel for two or car hire for three days almost anywhere in the world.

Post expires at 11:59pm on Tuesday April 30th, 2019