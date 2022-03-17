Top Tips for Cheap Airport Parking

Using your car to travel to and from an airport is a great factor for a stress-free holiday. You don’t have to stick to public transportation schedules or carry your luggage. But do you feel your tummy twist when you are only thinking about parking fees? Don´t worry, there are lots of ways you can make big savings on the cost of airport parking. How to accomplish that? Here are some tips:

Compare prices on dedicated airport parking sites

Some airport websites – like the one of Leeds Bradford airport parking – as well as official parking and comparison websites offer special deals throughout the year. The latter are a great tool to check and compare prices for the time of month and company, which can help you to make big savings. Like in any competitive business, the off-site parking providers offer loyalty programs and coupons to attract customers. A quick Google search can usually show you a promo code or two.

Book Online

When you book your parking in advance, you can rest assured you won’t be surprised by higher-than-normal rates. Plus, lots of parking facilities offer discounts on advance bookings and early bird specials, especially when you book online.

Possibilities of cheap airport parking

If you are looking for the lowest possible price, the cheapest airport parking options are normally off-airport, open air car parks. There are lots that are not affiliated with the airport and are usually a short drive away from the airport. The general rule being: the farther away from the airport the cheaper it gets. There are basically three types of off-site airport parking options:

• park and ride

• meet and greet

• parking and hotel

Park and ride

With most off-site airport parking you self-park your car, therefore being able to hold on to your keys. Once you have parked your vehicle, a shuttle bus will transfer you to the airport. Upon your return, the shuttle service takes you back to the parking lot. This service is usually included in the parking fee. With shuttle parking, you know exactly where your car is parked during your trip. Depending on the offer, it may also be possible to choose between covered and uncovered parking spaces.

Meet and Greet

It is not only cheaper than on-site parking, it is also the quickest and easiest way to park at the airport. You simply drop off your car at a designated parking lot and hand out your keys at a meet and greet reception. A staff member will park your vehicle for you. No need for you therefore to navigate your way around a car park hunting for space. The downside being that while you are away your car might be moved if needed. It isn’t necessarily an issue, but it is something to weigh up if you would rather have peace of mind over price.

Parking and hotel

It’s surprisingly common for an airport hotel with parking to be just a few pounds more than parking on its own. And for a comparable price you get a night’s stay in a hotel, plus the parking for your entire trip. Furthermore, the proximity to the airport is considered one of the major benefits of an airport hotel, as they’re often just a short walk away, or a convenient transfer service is provided. And with an airport hotel, you’ll pretty much eliminate the risk of missing your flight altogether. Holidays are great, but they come with the associated pains of jet lag, as well as a sleeping pattern that can end up all over the place. With an airport hotel and parking, you can rise naturally half an hour before check-in and make your way over in your own time.

Conclusion – Cheap airport parking is possible

Airport parking prices fluctuate due to a variety of factors: The time of year, location of the car park and how far in advance you’re booking all contribute to the price you end up paying. But if you take the above advice into account, you´ll be sure to find the best possible parking solution for you.