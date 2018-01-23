Make your garden a safe sanctuary for wildlife this winter

Even in the comfort of our heated homes it can be a struggle to keep warm once the cold snap kicks in, but spare a thought for your garden birds as they wrestle with the challenges of winter in the wild.

As low temperatures sweep across the UK, the countryside becomes bare and natural food sources dwindle; short days leave less time to find food and birds need more energy just to keep warm.

Appeal

The RSPB is appealing to people to help our garden birds survive the winter.

Their Wildlife Advisor, Charlotte Ambrose, said: “Up until now birds have been able to feed on insects and seeds, but the cold weather means they move into our gardens to find refuge. You can make a real difference and improve their chances of survival, as well as being rewarded by great views of wildlife in your garden or outside space.”

There are three key things that birds will need this winter: food, water and shelter. You can help provide for birds in your garden with these top tips from the RSPB: