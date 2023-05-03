Robert Tanitch reviews Victoria and Todd Buchholz’s Glory Ride at Charing Cross Theatre, London.

Gino Bartali (1914-2000), the renowned Italian cyclist, was a local Tuscan hero as well as a national figurehead. He won the Tour de France twice. Immensely popular, his fame was second only to Mussolini, who used him as poster boy for propaganda for Fascism. Few knew of his distinguished war record in World War II until after he was dead.

Bartali risked his life to save 800 Jewish people, mainly children, during the Holocaust. He cycled thousands of miles between cities, carrying false identity cards and secret documents in the frame and crossbar of his bike and trailer. His bravery was honoured in 2013 with a Jewish Righteous Among the Nations Award.

The story has already been told in a two-part Italian mini-TV series, a book and a children’s picture book. Now there is a musical version. Developed through workshops in the US and UK, it lacks a good book and memorable songs.

Victoria Buchholz and her father, Todd Buchholz have written a screenplay rather than a book for a musical. The dialogue is clunky. The songs feel intrusive. The humour is inappropriate. There is a lack of tension and excitement.

The production is directed by Kelly Devine. Joshua St Clair is Bartali. Niall Sheehy is Cardinal Ella Dalla Costa of Tuscany who organised shelter for Jews in his churches. Daniel Robinson is Giorgio “Nico” Nissim, who ran the Jewish aidwork and provided the forgeries.

Glory Ride is basically a road movie and the Charing Cross Theatre’s stage is too tiny. What the subject matter really needs is a big screen, a big budget, hard cycling, Tuscan mountainous scenery, Tour de France footage and a cast of Italian actors.

