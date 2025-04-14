Robert Tanitch reviews The Forsythe Programme at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, London

THE FORSYTHE PROGRAMME is three ballets by the ground-breaking American choreographer William Forsythe. Performed by English National Ballet, they offer a virtuoso and dynamic fusion of modern and classical dance.

REARRAY (LONDON EDITION 2025), an electronic score by David Morrow, is reworked for three dancers, one female, two males. A series of tableaux with blackouts, sharp, abstract, fragmented and smoothly elegant, are notable for their flexibility and technical precision.

HERMAN SCHMERMAN (QUINTET), to music by Thom Willems, dates from 1992 and is another dynamic showcase, but more brightly costumed. This time it is three women and two men dancing. Forsythe plays with ballet conventions and constantly finds new variations and unusual angles.

PLAYLIST (EP), playful and fast-paced, features the whole company, dancing to an infectious pop and soul soundtrack. Forsythe loves pop. Dating from 2018, glowingly coloured and full of happiness, it is sheer joy, a delight, from start to finish. The stage is continuously filling and emptying. The numbers of dancers change rapidly. The formations, the energy, the passion, the exuberance is exhilarating.

