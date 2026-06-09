Robert Tanitch reviews Cole Porter’s High Society at Barbican Theatre, London

Cole Porter’s High Society is based on The Philadelphia Story, the Broadway play Philip Barry wrote for Katharine Hepburn in 1939. It ran for 417 performances. Today, its reputation rests entirely on the 1940 George Cukor film version, which starred Hepburn, Cary Grant and James Stewart.

The film is considered one of the finest screwball comedies of the era. The heroine is a spoiled, filthy rich heiress, who is about to enter a disastrous second marriage when her ex-husband turns up. She gets drunk and has a midnight swim in the nude with a gossip columnist.

In 1956, the film was turned into film musical starring Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holme and Louis Armstrong with music and songs by Cole Porter. It was compared unfavourably to the 1940 film. The satire on the unwelcome intrusion of the press in its pursuit of celebrity and scandal, is never sharp enough.

In 1987 the musical was turned into a stage musical with additional songs by Porter, which were drawn from his other shows. The book is by Arthur Kopit. There was a successful revival in 2015 at the Old Vic in the round.

The present revival, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, has the necessary period glamour, class and style. There are even more Cole Porter songs. The cast is headed by Helen George, Freddie Fox, Julian Ovenden, Nigel Lindsay and Felicity Kendal. The lavish staging is very efficient. The attractive set is by Tom Rogers. The colourful costumes are by Jon Morrell.

The musical is music-driven and a showcase for Cole Porter and his sophisticated word play, notable for its characteristic witty, slangy, conversational style. The songs include “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”, “Well Did You Evah?”, “You’re Sensational”, “I Love You, Samantha”, “Just One of Those Things”, “True Love” and many more. There are perhaps too many songs.

High spots include Carly Mercedes Dyer singing “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and the energy Anthony Van Last’s choreography brings to “Now You Has Jazz” and “Let’s Misbehave”.

High Society is pure escapism, a swell party aimed at mature audiences, nostalgic for the golden age of the musical.

Following its London run, High Society will tour the UK and Dublin from July to November.

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