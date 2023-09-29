Robert Tanitch reviews Ben Weatherill’s Frank and Percy at The Other Palace, London.

Robert Tanitch reviews Ben Weatherill’s Frank and Percy at The Other Palace, London.

Ian McKellen first came to fame when he appeared in the West End, at the Piccadilly Theatre, in 1970 in a double-bill of Shakespeare’s Richard II and Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, playing two homosexual kings.

Fifty years on he is playing a homosexual commoner called Percy in a tender two-hander by Ben Weatherill, opposite Roger Allam, who is playing Frank.

Two elderly and lonely gentlemen, walking their dogs on Hampstead Heath, meet. The dogs establish an immediate relationship off-stage and continue to bark throughout the play.

Frank and Percy’s relationship takes longer. They chat and become friends. They chat a lot more and become lovers. Percy is a radical elder statesman and openly gay. Frank, a retired schoolteacher and widower, rediscovers he is bisexual.

The play is a lot of short scenes. There are visits to restaurants and the doctors. They take part in a Pride march dressed in rainbow colours. They enjoy a karaoke night together. The scene which makes the most impact is a visit to the vet.

Am I interested in Frank and Percy? Not really. I am more interested in McKellen and Allam and I suspect this is true of most audiences. Their drawing power is such that their London season has already been extended to December 17.

I came out of the theatre, wishing they were appearing in something more exciting and wondering if a revival of David Storey’s Home would be a good idea?

To learn more about Robert Tanitch and his reviews, click here to go to his websiteRobert Tanitch Logo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
259 views 0 likes Sep 29, 2023 REVIEWS >, THEATRE REVIEWS Share
andrew

About andrew

Related Posts