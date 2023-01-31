Paula’s Wines of the Week – 31st January 2023

Wine Q&A: Where can I buy rosé Moscato?

Moscato grapes are also known as Muscat and these can be made into a sweet and perfumed white wine or, less commonly, a pink rosé.

In the white wine aisle of the supermarket look out for sweet dessert wines (try Brown Brothers Orange Muscat and Flora half bottle £8.50 Tesco 4-star rating) or slightly sweet tasting white wines that are designed to be drunk straight from the fridge (try Barefoot Moscato £6.75 to £7.50 at many supermarkets 4-star rating) with your favourite savoury foods.

Pink Moscato wines are available and these are made from the same grape varieties as the whites but use the naturally pink-hue of the grape skins to add colour when the wine is made. They still taste slightly sweet and have the same floral and perfumed aromas but are an attractive dark pink colour.

Look out for Barefoot Pink Moscato which is available from many supermarkets for about £6.75.

Co-op sells a lightly sparkling pink Moscato for £4 from South Africa – Stormhoek Moscato Petillant Sweet rosé 3-star rating – while Virgin Wines sells a similar sparkling Moscato for £5.99 – Amatista Moscato Rosado 3-star rating.

All Moscato wines will taste sweet. So if this is a flavour you want then you will like these wines.

Wines recommended by www.wineuncorked.co.uk

Stormhoek Moscato Petillant Sweet rosé

£4 Co-op

3*

At just 5.5% alcohol with a touch of sparkle (or petillant) this sweet pink wine made with the aromatic Moscato grape variety is a simple slurp best enjoyed straight from the fridge. Sweet apple and melon flavours with a bit of bubblegum and aspirin astringency.

Amatista Moscato Rosado

£5.99 Virgin Wines

3*

A lightly fizzy, low alcohol Spanish rosé (just 5%) that makes it all look fun with its pretty label. Flavours of sweet melon and strawberry Opal Fruits.

Barefoot Moscato white

£6.75 to £7.50 at many supermarkets

4*

The sweet-sour flavours of marmalade and lemon are very pleasant and make a great match to sweet desserts like lemon meringue and sponge puddings and custard. Its pretty yellow colour draws the eye, and so does the aroma with what smells like lemondrop sweets. A nice wine for those looking for one with a sweetness.

Brown Brothers Orange Muscat and Flora half bottle

£8.50 Tesco

4*

This sweet Australian white wine is not just for the dessert course. Enjoy it straight from the fridge as an indulgent sip with nuts and snacks. Flavours of sweet orange marmalade, honeycomb, pear and crisp apple are there from the mix of Muscat grape variety along with the rare Flora grape variety which is a cross between Semillon and Gerwurztraminer (the spicy grape). An unusual wine.

The wineuncorked.co.uk wine rating system uses a maximum of 5 stars:

5* outstanding – the top rating given by wineuncorked.co.uk

4* very good wine

3* good wine but over priced

2* a disappointing wine

1* little to offer

0* avoid – pour down the drain

Visit wineuncorked.co.uk for more wine reviews, wine explanations and newsletter.

Tweet me a wine question @wineuncorkeduk or email paula@wineuncorked.co.uk

Words

© Paula Goddard 2023 www.wineuncorked.co.uk