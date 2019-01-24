Win The Wife on DVD

Joan Castleman (Glenn Close) has spent forty years sacrificing her talent, dreams and ambitions to support her charismatic husband Joe (Jonathan Pryce) and his lauded literary career. Ignoring his infidelities and excuses for the sake of his art, she has tolerated his behaviour with acceptance and humour. After a lifetime of uneven compromises, Joan and Joe’s marriage has reached the moment of truth. On the eve of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature, Joan confronts the biggest sacrifice of her life and some long-buried secrets.

As the film is gaining more and more awards attention, now is the perfect time to bring the film home.

The Wife is available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital from 28 January.

https://thewife.film/watch-at-home/

