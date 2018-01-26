Win a two-disc DVD set of the series Girlfriends

With a brilliantly fresh take on female friendship, Bafta award winner Kay Mellor’s highly acclaimed new ITV drama Girlfriends brings together three of Britain’s great acting talents. Starring Phyllis Logan as Linda, Miranda Richardson as Sue and Zoë Wanamaker as Gail, this is a thoroughly engaging and entertaining drama.

The series follows the lives of three very different women facing the many obstacles that life has thrown at them, and the challenges they face as modern women of a certain age. From bereavement, divorce and family problems, to age discrimination and health issues, their trials come thick and fast, but the one thing that holds them together is their strong bond.

The years have flown by for life-long friends Linda, Sue and Gail, yet their lives seem more complicated than ever. When Linda’s husband Micky vanishes from a cruise ship on their wedding anniversary, she suddenly finds herself on her own for the first time in nearly 30 years. Widowed and out of her depth, she turns to her old friends Gail and Sue for support, but they all have their own problems to face.

As our girlfriends come back together to support their grieving friend, it’s clear Linda, Gail and Sue’s lives have changed over the years, but true friendship remains the same, no matter how much time has passed.

With a fantastic support cast including Anthony Head, Daisy Head, Chris Fountain, Philip Cumbus, Matthew Lewis, Adrian Rawlins, Wendy Craig and Dave Hill, this powerful series is set for DVD release courtesy of Acorn Media International, and will be available as a two-disc DVD set on 12 February 2018.

‘Heartfelt, perceptive and brilliantly cast’

The Times

‘Great performances from the three leading ladies – this is relatable and entertaining stuff’

The Mirror

The closing date for this competition is 26/02/2018

