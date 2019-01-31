Win a pair of VIP tickets for The Spring Knitting & Stitching show

The Knitting & Stitching Show is the UK’s biggest textile art, craft and design event and this year’s Spring Show opens its doors to thousands of crafters at Olympia, London (Thursday 28th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2019).

In addition to its much-loved textile art, craft and design line-up of workshops and galleries, this year The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show will have an exciting new programme dedicated to dressmaking.

We have three pairs of VIP tickets* for Sunday 3rd March to give away!

At the show’s Spring Sewing School, top tutors will be hosting full and half-day dressmaking technique and upcycling workshops, including mastering the basics for beginners, making a garment in a day and intermediate skills for more experienced dressmakers. The Show Theatre will feature bite-sized demonstrations and competitions, plus there will be a wide range of haberdashery suppliers.

Visitors will be able to see a selection of rare Zandra Rhodes knitwear pieces, designed in her London studios, and seldom seen by the public. The gallery will be a precursor to the Fashion and Textile Museum’s forthcoming retrospective, Zandra Rhodes: 50 Years of Fabulous (27 September 2019 – 26 January 2020).

As always, The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show features an extensive workshop and demonstration programme covering an array of crafts, from traditional to contemporary knitting and stitching, wet and needle felting, embroidery, leather work and free motion machine embroidery, with a bigger emphasis this year on upcycling and remodeling. For the second year running, the show will host The National Needlecraft Awards. Developed by online needlecraft retailer SewandSo, the awards celebrate the world of needlecraft, recognising talent and skill.

There will be gallery exhibitions by textile artists such as Ailish Henderson, Catherine Kaufman and the Quilters Guild. Drop-in knitting and crochet lessons will be provided by UK Handknitting and there will be a Morsbag Bag4Life design competition and workshop to make your own.

The stunning Enchanted Wood, an elaborate scene of knitted and crocheted magical creatures, created by the Louise Hamilton Knit & Yarn Group and the Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers, will be on display.

A new Sip & Stitch Bar combines hands-on stitching with a glass of Prosecco; what’s not to like? If craft shopping is your bag, you’ll find plenty of opportunity to indulge in a little retail therapy with more than 150 specialist retailers under one roof. From yarn and fabric, buttons and beads to the latest sewing machines and gadgets, we guarantee you won’t go home empty-handed.

The Spring Knitting & Stitching Show takes place from Thursday 28th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2019 at Olympia London.

For more information and ticket sales, please go to: https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/spring/ or call: 0844 581 1319.

* Tickets can be redeemed on Sunday 3rd March ONLY. Tickets are not redeemable any other day.

The closing date for this competition is 21/02/2019

Please read these competition rules carefully. If you enter one of our competitions, we will assume that you have read these rules and that you agree to them.

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the THREE (3) winners will each receive ONE PAIR of VIP Tickets to the Knitting & Stitching Show at Olympia, London. If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Tickets can be redeemed on Sunday 3rd March ONLY . Tickets are not redeemable on any other day.

. Tickets are redeemable on any other day. There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

