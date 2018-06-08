Win a pair of VIP tickets for The Festival of Quilts

The Festival of Quilts: Europe’s ultimate quilting destination

This year’s The Festival of Quilts, Europe’s ultimate patchwork and quilting event, takes place at the NEC Birmingham from 9th-12th August. This annual quilting extravaganza attracts tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world and is not to be missed.

We have 2 pairs of VIP Tickets to give away to two lucky readers

The Festival of Quilts is unique, featuring 750 competition quilts and 30 breathtaking galleries by internationally acclaimed artists and groups. This year there is the rare opportunity to see the 1718 Silk Patchwork Coverlet, the oldest surviving dated patchwork coverlet in Britain. Heather Audin from the Quilters’ Guild will give a special talk on this amazing piece on Friday 10th.

Features at The Festival of Quilts include:

Shopping – over 300 specialist patchwork, quilting and craft suppliers.

– over 300 specialist patchwork, quilting and craft suppliers. Workshops, talks, lectures and demonstrations from leading lights of the quilting world.

from leading lights of the quilting world. Competition quilts – see over 750 stunning competition quilts from traditional to contemporary, miniatures to wearable quilt art.

– see over 750 stunning competition quilts from traditional to contemporary, miniatures to wearable quilt art. Creative Textiles Studio – featuring quilt makers in action in a live studio environment.

– featuring quilt makers in action in a live studio environment. The Festival Theatre – hosting the quilt competition Awards Ceremony, talks, lectures and demonstrations.

– hosting the quilt competition Awards Ceremony, talks, lectures and demonstrations. An Evening with award-winning quilter, author and musician Ricky Tims.

The Quick & Easy Workshop Programme

One-hour workshop sessions and demonstrations running every day, covering an exciting and diverse range of patchwork, quilting and other stitching, dyeing and printing crafts

The Quilt Academy Programme

A wide selection of 90 minutes, half day and full day sessions, plus several ‘early bird’ classes, led by internationally renowned quilting artists.

The Talks & Lectures Programme

Leading tutors and gallery artists share their methods and inspiration in these 30 and 45-minute talks and discussions. Hear from Linda Seward, Valentina Bukeeva from Sweden, Ricky Tims from the USA and Sue Dell, to name but a few.

Places for The Festival’s extensive workshops, talks, lectures and demonstrations sell out fast so early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment.

The closing date for this competition is 8th July 2018

Discount on tickets available to MT readers!

MT is delighted to be able to offer readers a discount of £2.50 off all adult advance tickets and £1 off all adult advance concessions. Just enter the code MT18 when ordering your tickets at: http://www.thefestivalofquilts.co.uk/ (£1.95 fulfilment fee applies per transaction).

For full details of the festival, ticket sales and workshop bookings, please visit: www.thefestivalofquilts.co.uk or call 0844 581 1289.

Advance tickets cost £16.00 (concessions £14.50) and £14 for members of the Quilters’ Guild, with a wide selection of options available. (£1.95 fulfilment fee applies per transaction).

