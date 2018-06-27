Win a pair of tickets to see Bat out of Hell

Originally written as a musical, Bat Out of Hell went on to become one of the most iconic and successful albums of all time.

40 years later, this critically acclaimed, smash hit musical is wowing audiences and critics alike with its jaw-dropping production and phenomenal vocal performances.

We have 3 pairs of tickets to win AND discount tickets offer exclusively for MT readers!

Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits bring rock‘n’roll romance alive on stage in this tale of triumphant love as the forever young leader of rebellious gang ‘The Lost’ falls for the beautiful daughter of a tyrannical ruler.

Winner of Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017, Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell The Musical features chart-topping hits including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Dead Ringer For Love and Paradise By the Dashboard Light. Bat out of Hell is a fun, vibrant, boundary pushing take on the traditional love story that can be enjoyed by all.

With audiences ‘taking to their feet for full-blown standing ovations’ (The Mirror) every performance at London’s Dominion Theatre, what better way to spend a hot summer night?

SAVE UP TO 27% on tickets to see Bat Out of Hell!

Band A reduced to £47.50, normally £65 (£70 on Fridays)

Band B reduced to £37.50, normally £45 (£50 on Fridays)

Band C reduced to £27.50 normally £30 (£35 on Fridays)

To take advantage of this fantastic offer and book your tickets, please go to: https://www.nederlander.co.uk/whats-on/bat-out-of-hell/dates and enter Promo code BATSUMMER

Terms and Conditions

Offer is only available to UK residents aged over 18 years of age.

Offer is not available to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

The closing date of this offer is 30/9/2018.

This offer is for seats for performances on Monday – Friday (inclusive), and is strictly subject to availability.

Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

