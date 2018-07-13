Win a pair of tickets for the Knitting & Stitching show at Alexandra Palace

The Knitting & Stitching Show at Alexandra Palace is the UK’s biggest textile art, craft and design event and this year’s autumn flagship show opens its doors to thousands of crafters from 11th-14th October, 2018.

We have 5 pairs of tickets to give away, plus an exclusive ticket discount code for our readers!

From its inception in 1987, the Knitting & Stitching Show at Alexandra Palace has gone from strength to strength, attracting over 30,000 crafters every October, and is an absolute must for everyone with an interest in textile and yarn based arts. Many come to learn new skills and the show’s Learning Curve programme for 2018 offers 250+ workshops and talks, led by top textile tutors. Highlights include:

The Creative Living Theatre (sponsored by Create & Craft) featuring demonstrations by sewing celebrities including Lauren Guthrie (The Great British Sewing Bee), textile artists Jan Beaney and Jean Littlejohn and The Beadworkers' Guild.

A dedicated Dressmaking Studio (sponsored by Vlieseline Freudenberg) offering classes for all levels, from professional tailors to beginners plus drop-in knitting and crochet lessons from volunteers from UK Hand Knitting at The Knitworking Station.

Over 300 exhibitors from all over the world, selling essential craft supplies.

Taking centre stage at the show, as always, are spectacular Textile Galleries by leading artists, graduates and groups. Headline artists and their works this year are:

Caren Garfen – What’s Going On Upstairs; Jenni Dutton – The Dementia Darnings: John Allen – Spirit of Place; and Nigel Graham Cheney – Decorated – Tour of Duty.

New features for 2018 are:

The entire Edward's Menagerie collection from TOFT featuring over 300 unique amigurumi crochet patterns by Kerry Lord.

A TOFT-hosted Hangout Area for meeting like-minded crafters and Instagram friends.

Artists in Acton, presented by Art Van Go – a live, working studio space featuring mixed-media textile artists at work. Artists appearing include Amanda Hislop and Alison Hulme.

The Craft Village – an array of small boutique craft companies with places to sit and relax with like-minded stitchers.

The Prosecco Bar, located in The Grand Hall.

MT has been given an exclusive ticket discount code for our readers!

£2.50 discount on adult standard ticket (£13 instead of £15.50)

£1.50 discount on early bird adult tickets (£13 instead of £14.50) – see T’s & C’s on early bird tickets here.

£1.00 discount on adult concessions (£13 instead of £14.00).

There is a £1.50 booking fee applicable per order (this is for any number of tickets purchased). For T&C’s please visit: https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/london/ticket-terms-conditions/

When ordering your tickets simply use the use the discount code MT18. Tickets can be ordered by visiting The Knitting & Stitching Show website: https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/london/

The discount code expires 10/10/2018 23:59 – the day before the show starts.

The closing date for this competition is 14/09/2018

