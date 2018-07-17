Win a pair of tickets for Club Swizzle

The creators of LA SOIRÉE return with a brand new show! Loose, glorious and irresistibly fun, Club Swizzle is a night of sassy entertainment at the wildest bar in town.

We have 3 pairs of tickets to give away to 3 lucky readers!

Cabaret sensation Reuben Kaye hangs on to the reins of chaos while the charismatic Swizzle Boys shake things up behind and on top of the bar. It’s a melee of outrageous cabaret, air-defying acrobatics and infectious musical revelry, backed by a Live Band with a repertoire as big as it’s bar tab.

Leave your coat and your hang-ups at the door and book now to join the Club!

The running time of the show is approx. 2 hours and includes an interval. Doors open 45 minutes before the start of the performance. For more information and to book your tickets to see Club Swizzle at The Roundhouse between 31 July – 26 August, please visit: http://www.roundhouse.org.uk/

The closing date for this competition is 25/07/ 2018.

