Win a pair of Premium tickets for The King and I

The multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Centre Theatre’s production of Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein’s classic The King and I, is now playing at London’s iconic Palladium for a strictly limited 14 week run. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals at the London Palladium – with extra matinee performances now added due to phenomenal demand this summer.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of a British school teacher (Anna) brought to Bangkok by the modernising King of Siam to teach English to his numerous wives and children. The court is alive with tension between the pair, climaxing in one of the most memorable and romantic scenes in musical theatre with the unforgettable waltz of Shall We Dance.

With one of the finest scores ever written including; Whistle a Happy Tune; Getting to Know You; and of course Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of glorious and classic musicals. The King and I has been a firm favourite with theatre-goers all over the world since its first performance in 1951 and the lavish sets, costume and choreography will make this production one you’ll never forget

The stars of the original Broadway production – Tony Award winning Kelli O’Hara (Anna) and Tony Award and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (The King) – reprise their roles in this sumptuous and wonderful production don’t miss the theatrical event of the summer – an evening you’ll never forget.

