Win a goody bag of war time classics with the Dam Busters

To celebrate the 4K restoration re-release of The Dam Busters in cinemas for one night only on May 17, we’re giving you the chance to win a goody bag containing three classic war films and a stunning poster.

We have THREE goody bags to give away, containing three classic British war films. Angels one five – the 1952 film starring Jack Hawkins and Dulcie Grey; Dunkirk – the 1958 version starring John Mills and Richard Attenborough; and another 1958 classic, Ice Cold In Alex, starring Anthony Quayle, John Mills and Sylvia Syms.

Regarded as a British classic, THE DAM BUSTERS is directed by Michael Anderson (Logan’s Run/Around the World in 80 Days). Based on the legendary true story of Wing Commander Guy Gibson and his squadron, The Dam Busters (1955) captures all the thrilling action and suspense of the magnificent exploits of a group of young pilots and their crews, charged with taking out the supposedly impenetrable Ruhr river dams of Germany with an ingeniously designed bouncing bomb. Starring Richard Todd as Gibson and Michael Redgrave as scientist and engineer Dr Barnes Wallis, the film also immortalised composer Eric Coates’ masterpiece: The Dam Busters March.

On May 17, TV historian Dan Snow will host the commemorations at the Royal Albert Hall, paying tribute to Wing Commander Guy Gibson and his comrades of the legendary 617 Squadron. Featuring very special guests, an on-stage ‘bouncing bomb’ experiment plus music from the Glenn Miller Orchestra, this gala evening supports the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, and will be broadcast in cinemas nationwide.

THE DAM BUSTERS COMES TO CINEMAS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY ON MAY 17 AND IS RELEASED ON DVD, BLU-RAY, EST AND COLLECTORS EDITION ON JUNE 4

The closing date for this competition is 11th June 2018.

