Win a family ticket for four people to see Where is Peter Rabbit?

Pure animal magic: Beatrix Potter’s famous characters come to the stage

Hop onto your seats and immerse yourself in the magical world of Beatrix Potter as ‘Where is Peter Rabbit?’ arrives at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on the 5th April.

Watch with delight as your favourite stories and most beloved characters are brought to life in this theatrical spectacular, with beautifully handcrafted puppets, enchanting original songs and a sprinkle of magic. Look out for the ferocious Mr. McGregor, reach heady heights with Jemima Puddle-Duck, do the laundry with Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle and of course, fall in love with the mischievous Peter Rabbit.

Prick up your ears to the delectable voiceovers from BAFTA Award-Winning national treasure Miriam Margoyles (Harry Potter Film Series and Call the Midwife) and one of the UK’s most respected TV and stage personalities, the Olivier Award-Winning Griff Rhys Jones. Shake your tail to 14 of the most joyful songs all performed live, with lyrics by one of Britain’s most beloved playwrights, Sir Alan Ayckbourn.

Watch the trailer below:

Handed down from generation to generation, these stories hold a special place in our hearts, so whether a warm hug of fluffy nostalgia, or the perfect introduction to Beatrix Potter’s Tales, this is a truly charming production for the whole family to cherish and enjoy together.

Where is Peter Rabbit? opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on the 5th April until 28th April. Tickets are available now from www.peterrabbitlive.com

The closing date for this competition is 05/04/2019

