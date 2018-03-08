It’s more daddies and more problems, as Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell star in the daddy of all family comedies, Daddy’s Home 2.

To celebrate the digital release on March 13th, and the DVD, Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ release coming up on March 19th, we are giving you the chance to win a Daddy’s Home 2 Smartphone/MP3 Player portable speaker and a copy of the hilarious action on DVD!

We have 4 Daddy’s Home 2 Smartphone/MP3 Player portable Bluetooth speakers & Daddy’s Home 2 DVD sets to give away!

When it comes to raising their kids, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) finally have this co-parenting thing nailed down. All’s well until Dusty’s macho dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s sweet natured father (John Lithgow) come to town, throwing the whole family into complete chaos. As old rivalries create new problems, Dusty and Brad’s partnership is put to the ultimate test in this hilarious and heart-warming comedy that gives new meaning to the term ‘blended family.’

Watch the incredible trailer here:

“A knockabout visual comedy… well executed by a strong cast.”

– Brian Viner, Daily Mail

For your chance to win a Daddy’s Home 2 speaker and DVD simply answer the question below: Q. Whilst cutting down a tree in the trailer, Will Ferrell’s character, Brad, accidentally cuts down something else, is it: A. Select one from the choices below... A Cellphone Tower A Treehouse A Bee’s Nest Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 8th April 2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date for this competition is 08/04/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 4 (four) winners will each receive 1 x Daddy’s Home 2 DVD and 1 x Daddy’s Home 2 Smartphone/MP3 Player Portable Speaker.

Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

The smart phone in the image of the Daddy’s Home 2 speaker is for illustration purposes only and is NOT included in this offer.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfillment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

Daddy’s Home 2 – See It first on Digital on March 13th and on DVD, Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ March 19th

Daddy’s Home 2 © 2018 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Like Paramount Pictures on Facebook and follow on Instagram for all the latest news and information.

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Sunday April 8th, 2018