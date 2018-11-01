Win a copy of The Kenny Everett Video Show DVD Box Set

Erupting onto Television during the summer of 1978, The Kenny Everett Video Show was an instant ratings grabber, propelling the subversive, impish DJ to the superstardom he had always deserved.

Starting his career 1964 at Radio London, Kenny moved on (having being fired!) to the fledgling BBC Radio 1, and then on to Capital Radio (after another firing!). He honed his mix of comedy, music and controversy throughout the 60s and 70s, culminating in the TV show that became the perfect vehicle for his characters and sketches.

Now, for the first time ever, Network Distributing are releasing all 35 episodes of The Kenny Everett Video Show, including three New Year specials that Kenny, alongside comedy writers Barry Cryer and Ray Cameron, crafted at Thames Television between 1978 and 1981. Some of the episodes have not been seen on DVD before.

We have 3 copies of The Kenny Everett Video Show DVD Box Set to give away to 3 lucky readers!

Kenny’s anarchic mix of manic sketches, musical guests and dance routines – courtesy of booty-shakers Hot Gossip – created must – see television. His creative genius ran riot as he unleashed a line-up of much-loved, much-mimicked characters including gobby rocker Sid Snot, Gallic sophisticate Marcel Wave and the improbably handed evangelist Brother Lee Love!

The series showcased performances from some of the biggest music stars with appearances from David Bowie, Bonnie Tyler, The Boomtown Rats, Suzi Quatro, Thin Lizzy, David Essex, The Police and many more.

‘It’s gonna be great…it’s gonna be fab!’

The closing date for this competition is December 1st 2018

