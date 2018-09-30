Win a copy of Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre

Sheryl Crow, a former music teacher and studio vocalist from Missouri, first hit our airwaves with the release of her hugely successful and highly acclaimed Tuesday Night Music Club album, way back in 1993. Sheryl Crow has since gone on to become one of the finest female singer/songwriters of her generation.

On November 10th 2017, at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester New York, Sheryl Crow played the final night of her Be Myself tour. The show featured Sheryl with her all new band in top form, performing new songs from her highly acclaimed 8th studio album, along with her classic hits – All I Wanna Do, Leaving Las Vegas, First Cut Is The Deepest, Soak Up The Sun, If It Makes You Happy and many more. Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre is due for release on October 26th 2018 and is available to pre-order now.

We have 2 copies of Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre to give away to TWO lucky readers!



This deluxe 3-disc digipack includes a Blu Ray DVD and 2 CDs and includes some bonus special features, including a vintage Black and White ‘Flashback’ introduction of many legends who have graced the Capitol Theatre stage over the years, interspersed with exclusive interview segments with Sheryl, recently filmed at her farm in Nashville.

