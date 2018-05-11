Win a copy of Meet Me at the Museum by Anne Youngson

Meet Me at the Museum by Anne Youngson

Tina Hopgood is a farmer’s wife living in rural Suffolk whose life is predictable and pretty uneventful. Her grief for a much-loved friend sparks memories from her childhood and an unfulfilled dream. Compelled to write a letter to the curator of a Danish museum, without any expectation of a response, Tina is amazed when Professor Kristian Larsen, a lonely museum curator, replies. What follows is not only a correspondence but the start of a unique friendship.

Kristian has lost his wife and his hopes and dreams for the future; Tina is trapped in a life she doesn’t remember choosing. Slowly their correspondence blossoms as they bare their souls to each other with stories of joy, grief, anguish and discovery. They share a keen interest in ancient history, and their letters reveal other shared interests, giving them the opportunity to learn from each other. Sometimes it takes questions from a stranger to help you to be honest with yourself.

This, the debut novel of Anne Youngson, is a real gem: a thought provoking and a very compelling read. There’s a stillness and tranquillity in this book that is utterly absorbing. Because the book is written as a series of letters, the pace is measured and thoughtful throughout and despite the emotions revealed, there is no unnecessary drama. The lives of Tina and Kristian open up before us with tenderness, honesty and insight, developing the readers’ empathy as their attachment to each other grows.

Full of emotion, wisdom and very moving honesty, the story envelops the reader in a celebration of true friendship and an appreciation of the opportunities that life can unexpectedly present. The revelations that Tina and Kristian make to each other are heartbreakingly candid but oddly very life affirming. One thing’s for sure, this book makes you realise that life is too short and that the future can be more hopeful than we anticipate.

If you only read one book this year, read this. Highly recommended.

Published in hardback on 17th May 2018 by Doubleday

ISBN-10: 0857525514

ISBN-13: 978-0857525512

