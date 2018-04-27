Win a copy of Great Indian Railway Journeys Series 1 on DVD

Following his phenomenally successful BBC 2 series exploring the railways of Britain, Continental Europe and the USA, Michal Portillo is back with Great Indian Railway Journeys. This captivating new series sees him embark on a fresh adventure taking to the tracks of one of the world’s largest and most spectacular rail networks.

Steered by his 1913 copy of Bradshaw’s Handbook of Indian, Foreign and Colonial Travel, Michael experiences the thrill of Indian rail travel as he journeys through an extraordinary landscape of majestic mountains, scorching deserts and plains watered by holy rivers! He encounters Maharajas and Mughals, explores ornate palaces and golden temples and learns of the role that the rail network plays in India today.

Across four extraordinary journeys Michael uncovers the history of India under British imperial rule, the crucial role the railways played, and charts the movement towards independence for hundreds of millions of Indians – who now live in the largest democracy in the world.

The series is now available on DVD following a hugely successful airing on BBC Two.

