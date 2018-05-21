Win a copy of Downsizing on Blu-ray™ and a merchandise bundle

Matt Damon stars in the hilarious and original comedy, Downsizing, where going small is the new way to solve the earth’s overpopulation issues.

To celebrate the digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD release on May 28th

When scientists find a way to shrink humans to five inches tall in a bid to save an over populated Earth, Paul Safranek (Academy Award winner** Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to ditch their stressed out lives in order to get small and live large in a luxurious downsized community. Directed by Alexander Payne, the film also stars Christopher Waltz, Hong Chau and Neil Patrick Harris.

This film is filled with life-changing adventures and endless possibilities – not to mention some great and very funny visual effects! The miniature community of Leisureland offers more than riches and as Paul discovers a whole new world, he realises that we are meant for something bigger. It soon becomes clear that Leisureland can’t exist in splendid isolation; it’s not all roses-round-the door and happy-ever-after. All good things come in small packages and this film is no exception!

“Matt Damon is exceptional!”

The Times

Watch the incredible trailer here:

This competition closes on 21/6/18

Downsizing will be released on digital, DVD and Blu-ray™ on May 28th.

