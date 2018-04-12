Following the hugely popular first series, we return to the stunning shores of South India and the close-knit community of The Good Karma Hospital, for this popular medical drama’s second series on ITV. The Good Karma Hospital Series Two arrives on DVD thanks to Acorn Media International, alongside The Good Karma Hospital Complete Series One and Two DVD Box Set, on 23 April, 2018.

We have 3 box sets of The Good Karma Hospital Complete Series One and Two to give away!

Amanda Redman is back as the formidable Dr Lydia Fonseca, head of the run down but resourceful medical centre in the tropical Indian coastal town. Alongside her hardy team she’s ready to face new challenges.

It’s a year since junior doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia), moved to Kerala looking for a fresh start and a distraction from her broken heart. Now settled in her new life, it’s time for her to take on more responsibility. When a storm hits and the hospital’s generator fails, Ruby’s new found confidence is put to the test: will she make the right decision or has she been pushed too far? A surprise connection to her Indian family gives Ruby a deeper understanding of her heritage and brings her closer to Dr Gabriel Varma (James Floyd), but she must decide if she’s ready for romance.

Neil Morrissey returns as Greg, a local bar owner and Lydia’s on-off boyfriend. After trying to make a go of things at the end of series one, the couple realise they might not be on the same page when talk of marriage arises.

As the medics face professional and personal challenges, their dedication and skills are pushed to the limits. Lydia, Ruby, and the rest of The Good Karma Hospital team will come to understand that by working together, they can face any challenge and rely on each other through good times and bad.

For your chance to win a box set of The Good Karma Hospital Complete Series One and Two, simply answer the following question: Q. Who is Dr Lydia Fonseca’s on-off boyfriend? A. Select one from the choices below... Greg Gabriel Neil Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 12th May 2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date for this competition is 12/5/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 3 (three) winners will each receive 1 x The Good Karma Hotel Complete One and Two Box Set.

Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.