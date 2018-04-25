Win 800 Words: Complete Series One and Two Box Set

This heartwarming Antipodean drama is set to arrive on British shores this spring, after winning over audiences across the pond with its irresistible charm.

800 Words follows a recently widowed newspaper columnist’s decision to start afresh by moving from the hustle and bustle of Sydney to a remote seaside town in New Zealand, dragging his grieving children with him. Following its UK debut on BBC One, 800 Words is set to arrive on DVD, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

We have 3 Complete Series One and Two box sets to give away!

George Turner’s (Erik Thompson) rash and insane move to relocate himself and his reluctant son (Benson Jack Anthony) and daughter (Melina Vidler) from Sydney to the New Zealand coastal town of Weld where he spent his holidays as a child, is supposed to be a quick fix for their grief.

Stuck with a run-down home, two unhappy teenagers and disaster after disaster, George soon learns that life in Weld isn’t quite the paradise he had hoped for. Things take a turn for the even-worse when George gets himself and his family labeled as Aussie invaders, when the locals discover that he is writing about his new life in his column, 800 Words, for a Sydney newspaper. And then there are the single women of Weld…

Series two continues the Turner family saga after their move doesn’t go according to plan. George battles to reunite his splintered family and bring his daughter home from her self-appointed exile back to Australia. George works hard to become a fully functioning Weldonian, starting his whole life anew from getting a proper job to getting back into the game of love. Set against a stunning New Zealand backdrop, this touching tale of death and re-birth will stay in your heart long after the credits have rolled.

800 Words Series One is released on 23rd April 2018.

800 Words Series Two and the Complete Series One and Two Box Set are set to arrive on 14 May, 2018.

‘Amiable and touching’

The New York Times

For your chance to win 800 Words: Complete Series One and Two Box Set, simply answer the following question: Q. What is Greg Turner’s occupation? A. Select one from the choices below... Newspaper columnist Doctor Truck driver Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 23rd May, 2018.

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date for this competition is 23/05/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 3 (three) winners will each receive 1 x 800 Words: Complete Series One and Two Box Set .

. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Wednesday May 23rd, 2018