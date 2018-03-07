Win 2 tickets to the screening of 27 Gone too Soon

A captivating new film about the group of musicians and singers who all died tragically young at the age of 27 is set for release on March 26th. Between 1969 and 1971, Brian Jones, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix all died at the age of 27. This coincidence gave rise to some comment, but it was not until the death of Kurt Cobain about two and a half decades later, that the idea of a ’27 Club’ began to catch on in the public imagination, reignited again with the death of Amy Winehouse in 2011.

The 27 Club represents just a few of the many well-known singers and musicians who died at that age. Directed by Simon Napier-Bell, 27 Gone too Soon investigates the lives, music, and artistry of these lost musical icons, forever frozen in time at the age of 27, and tries to understand why these particular stars are so mythologised and celebrated, and why their lives ended so tragically.

We have 2 first prizes of a pair of tickets for the screening of 27 Gone too Soon at Regent Street Cinema, London on Monday 26th March and 5 runners up prizes of 27 Gone too Soon on DVD to give away!

Through rare and unseen footage, viewers are taken on a leap back in time to the period of each artist’s life and death. There are discerning interviews with musicians, critics and music industry insiders, including Gary Numan, Paul Gambaccini and Tom Robinson, as well as contributions from medical and psychiatric experts.

Kurt Cobain quoted a Neil Young song lyric in his suicide note in 1994, telling the world, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away”. In today’s world where drug addiction and mental health issues are on the rise, and the focus of much media and government attention, this documentary is sure to inform debate, offering additional insight into the world of popular music and it’s many pitfalls.

27 Gone Too Soon will be available on DVD and Digital HD on 26th March 2018 and will be screened at the Regent Street Cinema, London on the same day.

Our two lucky first prize winners will each receive 2 tickets to the screening of 27 Gone too Soon at the Regent Street Cinema, London on Monday 26th March.

The five competition runners up will each receive a copy of 27 Gone too Soon on DVD

For your chance to win simply answer the following question: Q. Which of the following is a contributor to 27 Gone too Soon? A. Select one from the choices below... Noel Edmunds Tony Blackburn Paul Gambaccini Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

The closing date for this competition is 22nd March 2018

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing.

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

The closing date of this competition is 22/3/2018 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

The 2 (two) first prize winners will each receive 2 (two) tickets to the screening of 27 Gone too Soon at the Regent Street Cinema, London on Monday 26th March. Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer.

at the Regent Street Cinema, London on Monday 26th March. Travel and accommodation are NOT included in this offer. The 5 (five) runners up will each receive 1 (one) copy of 27 Gone too Soon on DVD.

on DVD. Prizes are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes.

If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Winners will be contacted via email.

By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

<br />

Post expires at 12:01am on Thursday March 22nd, 2018