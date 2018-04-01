Win an in-depth 8 day tour of historical France with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with holiday advice, travel tips, essential information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). It’s a great place to research your UK and overseas travel. A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

Read about the special offers.

This month’s prize will give the lucky winner and their partner a really in-depth 8 day tour of historical France, taking in the glories of Paris, Mont St Michael, Monet’s Honfleur, Rouen, the beautiful Loire Valley and the evocative Normandy beaches. Trafalgar provide immersive tours: you’ll be accompanied by a tour director throughout the trip with specialist local guides, staying in 3* or 4* hotels where breakfast is provided each day.

There are special experiences on each tour, here you’ll be taking lunch and enjoying a wine tasting in a 17th century Loire château. Totally unique!

It’s easy to enter the prize draw.

Read more about the tour – Treasures of France, including Normandy.

Terms and conditions

For further information about our monthly prize winners as well as loads of holiday and travel information for mature travellers, go to www.silvertraveladvisor.com