Win a 3 day break for two people with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with advice, tips, information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

It’s easy to enter the prize draw this month.

This month you could win 3 day break for two people with HF Holidays, staying at one of their 18 country house hotels across the UK. Head for Scotland, the wilds of Wales or maybe the Dorset coast – you’ll be spoilt for choice! All the hotels are situated in glorious countryside, you’ll be offered a choice of walks each day, with a guide, suitable for different abilities. So if you’re a hearty hiker, or a scenic stroller, there will be just the outdoors experience right for you. HF Holidays have been exploring the UK for over 100 years, so they know all the best places to find a great view, high up in the hills, or tucked away along a valley. A real change of scene and perfect for clearing away the cobwebs.

HF Holidays are all about enjoying a sociable, welcoming experience, so meals, full board is included, are companionable times. The whole ethos is very much that of a house party with plenty to do!

Read about a wonderful weekend Dave Harcombe enjoyed.

For further information about our monthly prize winners as well as loads of holiday and travel information for mature travellers, go to www.silvertraveladvisor.com